Friday, June 25, 2021
Everyone should write a book

By Barry Evans

A little over a year ago I wrote a book entitled “Musings from Life in The Villages, FL.  It basically is a compilation of columns that I wrote some years back. It should be understood that it was not exactly done because I had an extreme urge to publish a book.  Rather it came from some years of suggestions (nagging) from The Blonde in the House and a few other folks. I was informed that it would be a great thing for the kids and perhaps the grandkids to have. That may be so, but I am not so certain that it has been a big read familywise.  In fact, one lovely granddaughter, who has moved a few times, indicates that she has it in a box and will get it out and look at it “soon!”

However, I do think that everyone should write a book.  Your thoughts will be bound in a book that someone may happen upon in the future.  The finder may turn out to be a literary critic who will write a book report for the Wall Street Journal and declare that you are one of the world’s greatest writers.  You will become famous and probably all your grandkids will read it.  That will be most satisfying, especially if the literary critic finds it while you are still around to enjoy the fame! It would be a bummer if it happened afterwards.  The idea though is to think positive and get moving on the book.  There are all sorts of websites that will help you publish for a modest sum. 

A modest sum for publication can be easily made up.  For example, Amazon sent me a royalty amount of $2.08 in May and another 63 cents for June.  You would be surprised how that adds up after a while.  I am certain that other people’s books probably do better, but I am willing to wait for the literary critic.  Even if that does not happen to me or to someone who has not written a book yet, one has to try.  I realize that by promoting others to write a book the unnamed literary critic may find the new book to be better than mine.  It is still good to move others to greatness. I read all the time about the excellent books that folks in The Villages write so why not join the crowd?

I have read some of the books written by Villagers.  Just about all of them are better than mine.  However, it is my hope that the literary critic does not find theirs first.  I know that is a selfish and unkind position to take, but it is well known that authors have big egos.  It should be noted that a writer has to have at least a little bit of ego to write something.  Those who don’t undoubtedly are responsible for the fact that most people do not write books.  It has been true in the past that everybody not writing a book has been good for the environment.  If everyone had done so, we probably wouldn’t have any forests left since all the trees would have been converted to paper.  Today though much of the world is digital so that saving the trees is no longer an excuse for not writing a book.

Thus, it is my hope that everyone reading this gets off their duffs and writes a book.  Any type of book will do!  Think of the royalties!

Villager Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com.

