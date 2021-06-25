83.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 25, 2021
type here...

Landscape irrigation uses more water than agriculture in Florida

By Toby Moore

This summer, UF/IFAS Extension agents across central Florida will host free weekly webinars aimed to help residents maintain a healthy lawn and conserve one of Florida’s most valuable resources, water.

“The average residential irrigation cycle consumes several thousand gallons of water during each irrigation event,” said Yilin Zhuang, UF/IFAS Extension Central District water resources regional specialized agent. “Water conservation has become a major concern for Florida as the water demand increases and the available supply per capita decreases.”

Topics include irrigation scheduling, reclaimed water, landscape and turfgrass maintenance and microirrigation. Webinars will take place via Zoom every Thursday at 2 p.m. between July 1 and August 19.

More than 60 percent of the potable water used by the public is used in a residential setting according to a recent U.S. Geological Survey report. This public supply category is responsible for the largest single portion of all groundwater withdrawal in Florida. The public uses more groundwater than both the agriculture and industrial categories.

“Overwatering the lawn and landscape is a common mistake many homeowners make,” Zhuang said. “Many irrigation systems leave ‘dead spots’ in the lawn due to poor design, which results in over-irrigation efforts to keep the entire lawn healthy. These webinars will give tips that help keep your lawn health while also reducing water consumption.”

The webinar is a collaboration among UF/IFAS Extension agents across the central Florida area.

“The Central Florida Water Initiative, a collaborative water supply planning effort among three of the largest water management districts and other organizations, predicts by 2035 there will be a potential need and deficiency of 250 million gallons per day,” said Tina McIntyre, UF/IFAS Extension Seminole County Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ agent. “With that prediction about the future of water in our area, water conservation and protection are paramount. With so much of home water use taking place in the landscape, Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ is the solution and we can all take part.”

To register or for more information, visit the UF/IFAS event blog page.

Toby Moore is with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agriculture Sciences.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

U.S. Supreme Court lets Americans down (again)

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains the U.S. Supreme Court has let Americans down - again.

Americans patriots need to stand up

A frequent letter writer to Villages-News.com, contends that as Americans, we have to stand up. Read his latest Letter to the Editor.

Famed astronaut among those arguing CO2 is not causing climate change

A Village of Collier resident writes that information is readily available for anyone who is interested in the truth when it comes to climate change. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gasoline and groceries cost more under President Biden

A Village of Sanibel resident weighs in on the debate as to whether we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Flying Central American migrants into the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident objects to the Biden Administration’s desire to restart a program flying Central American migrants into the United States.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos