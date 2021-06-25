73.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 25, 2021
type here...

Sandra Henthorn

By Staff Report

Sandra Henthorn
Sandra Henthorn

Sandra Henthorn of The Villages, Florida passed away Sunday June 20th, after a year long battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Kenmore High School.

She married Charles Henthorn on Sept 2, 1995 and after a few years spending winters in Florida, they permanently relocated to The Villages and remained inseparable until his death in July 2020.

Sandra was very happy being a wife, mother, grandmother and sister but her greatest joy came from making positive lifestyle changes and working to become a certified Zumba instructor. She then taught Zumba and Latin Dance in The Villages. She spent countless hours working on different routines and making sure her classes were entertaining and appropriate for any age or physical condition of the participants. She started her classes with a handful of people and it built to well over 100 on a consistent basis! She developed some awesome relationships while living and volunteering in The Villages. Her family is forever grateful to the long list of friends that watched over her and helped her through these last few years.

In typical Sandra fashion, she refused to accept her terminal cancer diagnosis and she was actually able to return to Florida and restart her Zumba classes after a very extensive operation and aggressive treatments.

Sandra loved her family, Latin music, computer games, shopping, and murder mysteries. She was a girly girl, always making sure her hair, nails and make up were perfect before leaving the house.

She was one of a kind and made a positive impact on many lives. She will be missed and always loved.

Sandra was preceded in death by Father William Sosebee Sr, parents Pete and Ada Joyce, sisters Mary and Edna, Brother William and Daughter in Law Christine Kaisk.

She is survived by sons Michael Joe and Jeffery (Maria) Kaisk, Brother George and her beloved fur baby Molly. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and the family of Charles.

There will be a celebration of life Aug 15 at La Hacienda rec center in The Villages. Memorials may be sent to: Zumba Latin Workout c/o Barbara Morse 817 Santa Rita Way, The Villages, FL 32159.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

U.S. Supreme Court lets Americans down (again)

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains the U.S. Supreme Court has let Americans down - again.

American patriots need to stand up

A frequent letter writer to Villages-News.com, contends that as Americans, we have to stand up. Read his latest Letter to the Editor.

Famed astronaut among those arguing CO2 is not causing climate change

A Village of Collier resident writes that information is readily available for anyone who is interested in the truth when it comes to climate change. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gasoline and groceries cost more under President Biden

A Village of Sanibel resident weighs in on the debate as to whether we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Flying Central American migrants into the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident objects to the Biden Administration’s desire to restart a program flying Central American migrants into the United States.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos