Sandra Henthorn of The Villages, Florida passed away Sunday June 20th, after a year long battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Akron, Ohio and graduated from Kenmore High School.

She married Charles Henthorn on Sept 2, 1995 and after a few years spending winters in Florida, they permanently relocated to The Villages and remained inseparable until his death in July 2020.

Sandra was very happy being a wife, mother, grandmother and sister but her greatest joy came from making positive lifestyle changes and working to become a certified Zumba instructor. She then taught Zumba and Latin Dance in The Villages. She spent countless hours working on different routines and making sure her classes were entertaining and appropriate for any age or physical condition of the participants. She started her classes with a handful of people and it built to well over 100 on a consistent basis! She developed some awesome relationships while living and volunteering in The Villages. Her family is forever grateful to the long list of friends that watched over her and helped her through these last few years.

In typical Sandra fashion, she refused to accept her terminal cancer diagnosis and she was actually able to return to Florida and restart her Zumba classes after a very extensive operation and aggressive treatments.

Sandra loved her family, Latin music, computer games, shopping, and murder mysteries. She was a girly girl, always making sure her hair, nails and make up were perfect before leaving the house.

She was one of a kind and made a positive impact on many lives. She will be missed and always loved.

Sandra was preceded in death by Father William Sosebee Sr, parents Pete and Ada Joyce, sisters Mary and Edna, Brother William and Daughter in Law Christine Kaisk.

She is survived by sons Michael Joe and Jeffery (Maria) Kaisk, Brother George and her beloved fur baby Molly. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and the family of Charles.

There will be a celebration of life Aug 15 at La Hacienda rec center in The Villages. Memorials may be sent to: Zumba Latin Workout c/o Barbara Morse 817 Santa Rita Way, The Villages, FL 32159.