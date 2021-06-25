U.S. Supreme Court lets Americans down (again)

To the Editor:

Some two years ago, the State of Texas joined with other states took the United States to court, claiming “Obamacare” was unconstitutional. The court accepted the case, thus admitting that the litigants had standing with the court. The United States prevailed because the court ruled that in fact Obamacare was a tax and legal (because all Americans were being required to have private health insurance, Obamacare, or pay a tax for not being insured).

Fast forward to today — Texas (with the other states mentioned above) again sues the United States claiming Obamacare is now unconstitutional because the mandate to require all Americans to carry health insurance no longer exists, hence Obamacare is no longer a ” tax”. This time around, the court refuses to hear the case, claiming the litigants have no standing?!? Two years ago they have standing, today they don’t — same litigants, same subject! How is this possible? Makes no sense. Clearly, our highest Court is playing politics and has let us all down!

Bob Miller

Village of Sabal Chase