Villagers urged to pay close attention to meetings about future of ambulance service

Villagers are being urged to pay close attention to ongoing meetings about the future of ambulance service in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners recently established an ad hoc committee to review fire, EMS and medical transport services, including services provided in The Villages portion of Sumter County. The committee is comprised of five individuals that represent each of the Sumter County Commission Districts. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. every other Wednesday.

“The District encourages residents to attend the Sumter County Board of County Commission meetings, as well as those of the Ad Hoc Committee. It is critical that residents engage in this process not only to preserve but enhance their public safety, and also remain abreast of the developments concerning recommendations from this committee. The outcomes will be very important to every resident of The Villages and every Sumter County resident,” the District said in announcement this week.

This week, Chief Edmund Cain of The Villages Public Safety Department suggested that his department and Sumter County Fire Rescue should take over ambulance services in their respective communities.