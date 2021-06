Allen Lee Skinner, 82-years, Lt. Col. USAF (retired) transitioned to spirit, surrounded by love, on June 22, 2021.

Married for 60 years to the former Diane Peavey of Bangor, ME. Beloved father, survived by Deborah (Linda Crown) Skinner, Laurie Leahy, Jolie (Richard) McCafferty, five grandchildren, and one great grandson.

Born in South Dakota, son of Orrin and Marie Skinner. Siblings Janice(Dallas) Lein, Gary (Leing) Skinner, and Bonnie (Tom) Renner.