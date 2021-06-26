Ron Kimball, “The Villages” in Lady Lake, FL passed away at his home on June 19th, at the age of 79. (One year past “his” predicted expiration date of 78 good job, Ron!)

Ron was married to Judy Soffa in WI. They had 3 children, Michael (Cecelia) Kimball, Tammy Kimball, Steven (Sally) Kimball, in Florida. They later divorced and he married Shirley Krause, and took on 4 bonus children (none of whom were easy) Rick Krause, Vero Beach, Ron “Gopper” (KellyJo) Krause, Laureen (Tom) Phillips, Penny (Kenny Hanville) Curnutte, in WI. He was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Ben Phillips, Bobbi (Russell) Cragin, Michael Adkins, Laura (Scott) Stinard, Shanna (Eric) Ducceschi/Steinberg. 10 Great Grandchildren Jada & Jillian, Conner, Cole & Kelsey, Weston & Fynn, Russell, Asher & Presley. Ron loved his family, he valued his friends and he worked diligently to provide a comfortable and fun filled life.

He was the definition of a self-made man. Ron worked his way through engineering school as a barber. After college he worked as a draftsman & then building his career as a top notch kitchen designer. He was proud to pass this skill on to his son, Mike. As a founding member of the La Crosse Area Home Builders Assc., he led this industrious group for many years.

He was an avid golfer & very proud of his HOLE IN ONE trophies. His lifelong dream of living on the course came true when he built a new home in Wedgefield. He treasured the group of friends he made there.

After the death of his cherished wife, Shirley, he moved to The Villages, to be closer to friends, enjoy his beer & special Manhattans, and golf to his hearts’ content.

Ron was known to tell a good story and loved to tease those he loved the most.

A Memorial service will be held on Friday, July 2nd at 3:00pm. Beyers Funeral Home 134 N. Hwy 27/441 Lady Lake, FL 32159 ph 352-753-4444.