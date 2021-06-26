76.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Villager’s son wants judge yanked from case in legal fight over mask mandate

By Meta Minton

Lucas Wall posted this photo of himself on social media at his mother’s home in The Villages after an interview with a TV station.

A Villager’s son stranded in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown wants a judge yanked from his case in a legal fight over a mask mandate for air travelers.

Lucas Wall, who has been staying with his mother in The Villages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been hoping to travel again. He was prevented from doing so earlier this month at the Orlando International Airport because he refused to wear a mask due to an anxiety issue. Since he was prevented from boarding a Southwest Airlines flight to Fort Lauderdale, Wall has filed a flurry of legal motions in federal court, in a bid to be able to fly without wearing a mask.

The Washington D.C. resident on Friday filed a motion to disqualify Magistrate Judge Daniel Irick from his case.

Wall wants Irick removed for “bias shown against me and violation of my Fifth Amendment right to due process.”

Wall has attempted to bolster his case with numerous media appearances, including on Fox News. He is also riding the wave of Americans’ growing frustration with the air travel mask mandate at a time when the nation is seeing an explosion in travel as the July 4 holiday nears.

Wall has indicated his need for a legal remedy is urgent as his latest travel itinerary nears.

He has a flight booked for Thursday to Germany to see his brother and his wife. He said a ruling is required in the matter no later than Wednesday.

