82-year-old Villager sentenced in golf cart DUI arrest at Winn-Dixie

An 82-year-old Villager has been sentenced in a golf cart drunk driving arrest earlier this year at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing.

Donald Henderson Flowers of 1526 Chapin Court in the Village of Sunset Pointe pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He was placed on probation for 12 months and will lose his driver’s license for six months. He has also been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

EMS personnel found the Kansas City native on the ground March 19 at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing and noted he had some scratches on his knee and elbow. Flowers declined medical attention and got back into his golf cart and drove onto the sidewalk near the liquor store section of the store. When deputies arrived on the scene, Flowers had a bottle of vodka in his hand, but attempted to hide it in a compartment of the golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Flowers was unsteady on his feet as he got out of the golf cart. A deputy took the golf cart’s key and put it on the roof of the vehicle. Deputies asked Flowers if he had been drinking. He claimed he’d had “two beers.”

Flowers agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but said he might have some difficulty because he’d broken his ankle while golfing in 2019 and had surgery to repair it. He said the ankle is still healing and he uses a cane sometimes when he walks. He struggled through the exercises and had to sing the alphabet because he could not recite it correctly.

He provided two breath samples that both registered .171 blood alcohol content.