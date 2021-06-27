90.3 F
Sunday, June 27, 2021
Parents in The Villages evicting oft-arrested son from their home

By Meta Minton

David Houston

A couple in The Villages is attempting to evict their oft-arrested son from their home in The Villages.

David Alan Houston, 64, has been lodged since March 29 at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest on a charge of driving under the influence after reportedly swilling vodka and driving a golf cart. It was the third DUI arrest within a 10-year period for the Pontiac, Mich. native.

Houston is a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 1990 in Michigan of criminal sexual conduct with a person under the age of 13.

His parents, who are 88 and 86, have apparently had enough and are attempting to formally evict him from their home at 2746 Edwards Lane in the Village of Lynnhaven, according to Sumter County Court records.

Their son received legal notice of his parents’ legal action while he was behind bars.

His parents purchased the home in 2005.

