Sumter EMS reorganization

To the Editor:

There can be no substitute for the efficiency and effectiveness of EMS services that are owned and operated by Sumter County government and directed by county staff accountable to the elected officials.

EMS providers should be county employees and the organization consolidated, or closely allied (third service), with fire department operations. Paramedics and EMTs should enjoy the full range of public sector benefits (including a retirement) and view their jobs as a career.

It could be possible for The Villages PSD to operate EMS transport services, but only if these services are closely integrated with the three surrounding county EMS operations. It would be a challenge to ensure that the closest available and appropriate resources are always dispatched to any emergency. Unlike fire units, ambulances respond to many times more calls and transport to distant medical facilities requiring units to travel across various response districts and jurisdictions.

Fragmentation caused by a separate and independent transport service within The Villages invites challenges in delivering a seamless response to emergencies in coordination with the three surrounding county EMS programs.

In conclusion, a county run EMS organization is accountable to county citizens and will ultimately provide the excellent EMS service’s this region deserves!

H. Kevin Knussman

Nationally Registered Paramedic

Village of Briar Meadow