Sunday, June 27, 2021
U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrong on mask policy

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is wrong, wrong, wrong. It should be up to companies to set their policies to protect their employees and the people who won’t get vaccinated! Also there is nothing wrong with having to show your vaccination records before boarding public transportation.
This country is not out of trouble yet because people will not get vaccinated. That’s all that needs to be done. Get vaccinated!
This is not a Republican vs Democrat issue like the Republicans seem to think! It is “all people vs. the COVID-19 virus!”

Doug Sevart

 

