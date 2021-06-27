Village Cycles gears up new location after nearly two decades at Spanish Springs

Village Cycles has closed its Spanish Springs store and will consolidate its operation at a new Brownwood Paddock Square location.

Village Cycles on Saturday closed its location after 19 years at 1102 Bichara Blvd.

Owners Mark and Windy Hall expressed appreciation for their many customers at the Spanish Springs store for nearly two decades.

“We are grateful and blessed to have served the local community and continuing to serve the community in a new location,” the couple said in an announcement on their website.

The Halls and their staff are beloved by The Villages cycling community and the couple has long been involved in events and charitable efforts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

In addition, the existing Brownwood location of Village Cycles will close on Wednesday, June 30.

The new Village Cycles consolidated store will have its “soft opening” on Wednesday, July 7 at 2758 Brownwood Blvd.

In addition to selling bicycles, Village Cycles offers tune-up and repair services as well as rentals.