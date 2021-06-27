84.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 27, 2021
type here...

Village Cycles gears up new location after nearly two decades at Spanish Springs

By Meta Minton

Village Cycles has closed its Spanish Springs store and will consolidate its operation at a new Brownwood Paddock Square location.

Village Cycles on Saturday closed its location after 19 years at 1102 Bichara Blvd.

Owners Mark and Windy Hall expressed appreciation for their many customers at the Spanish Springs store for nearly two decades.

“We are grateful and blessed to have served the local community and continuing to serve the community in a new location,” the couple said in an announcement on their website.

Mark and Windy Hall
Mark and Windy Hall

The Halls and their staff are beloved by The Villages cycling community and the couple has long been involved in events and charitable efforts in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

In addition, the existing Brownwood location of Village Cycles will close on Wednesday, June 30.

The new Village Cycles consolidated store will have its “soft opening” on Wednesday, July 7 at 2758 Brownwood Blvd.

In addition to selling bicycles, Village Cycles offers tune-up and repair services as well as rentals.

Headlines

Injured bicyclist’s husband fears Villager whose Mercedes struck wife still driving car

Crime
A husband who was bicycling with his wife last year when they were hit by an 89-year-old Villager’s Mercedes, fears the hit-and-run suspect is still driving in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more

Lightning rods offer protection and peace of mind for homeowners

News
Villager Len Hathaway offers the third installment in his series on protecting your home from lightning.
Read more

Village Cycles gears up new location after nearly two decades at Spanish Springs

News
Village Cycles has closed its Spanish Springs store and will consolidate its operation at a new Brownwood Paddock Square location.
Read more

82-year-old Villager sentenced in golf cart DUI arrest at Winn-Dixie

Crime
An 82-year-old Villager has been sentenced in a golf cart drunk driving arrest earlier this year at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing.
Read more

Village of Parkwood woman sentenced after DUI arrest at Starbucks

Crime
A Village of Parkwood woman has been sentenced as a result of a driving under the influence arrest last year in The Villages.
Read more

More Headlines

Alternate members sought for vacancies on Architectural Review Committee

News
Community Development Districts 6, 7 and 8 are seeking alternate members to serve on the Architectural Review Committee. We've got details and online links to the applications.
Read more

Saddlebrook tennis and pickleball courts will be closed for two weeks

News
The Saddlebrook Recreation Center tennis and pickleball courts will be closed for roughly two weeks next month. We've got the dates.
Read more

Lake Miona Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

News
The Lake Miona Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, July 6.
Read more

Parents in The Villages evicting oft-arrested son from their home

Crime
A couple in The Villages is attempting to evict their oft-arrested son from their home in The Villages.
Read more

Electronic medical records back online after ransomware attack at The Villages hospital

News
Electronic medical records are back online after a ransomware attack at UF Health-The Villages Hospital and its sister medical center in Leesburg.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth