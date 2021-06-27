90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 27, 2021
type here...

Why are liberals so hateful?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read about the barbecue that was being held by the Sumter County Executive Committee in The Villages-News.com and  I thought it was a great idea honoring our First Responders who are heroes. They go into fires, they protect us from thieves and killers, they help us when we have heart attacks and medical emergencies.  But apparently the majority of the people making comments did not think so. They take a good cause and make it political.
They attacked the speakers who in this great country have the right to speak wherever they want and about what they want. They attacked Trump who is not even going to be here. They attacked the sponsors and threatened to boycott them. Why? Because they were sponsoring heroes? They attacked Fox News because the speakers are affiliated with them. They attacked all the Conservatives who were honoring these heroes.  I wonder if the Conservatives would profess such hate if the Liberals honored First Responders or some other local heroes. I doubt it. They would be thankful someone honored those heroes.

Ed Sullivan
Village of Bonita

 

Headlines

Alternate members sought for vacancies on Architectural Review Committee

News
Community Development Districts 6, 7  and 8 are seeking alternate members to serve on the Architectural Review Committee. We've got details and a link to application.
Read more

Saddlebrook tennis and pickleball courts will be closed for two weeks

News
The Saddlebrook Recreation Center tennis and pickleball courts will be closed for roughly two weeks next month. We've got the dates.
Read more

Lake Miona Recreation Center and sports pool will be closed

News
The Lake Miona Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and sports pool will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, July 6.
Read more

Parents in The Villages evicting oft-arrested son from their home

Crime
A couple in The Villages is attempting to evict their oft-arrested son from their home in The Villages.
Read more

Electronic medical records back online after ransomware attack at The Villages hospital

News
Electronic medical records are back online after a ransomware attack at UF Health-The Villages Hospital and its sister medical center in Leesburg.
Read more

More Headlines

Florida Friendly Landscaping can be hard to handle in summer heat

News
Daily downpours and brutal heat in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown are making it difficult to keep the grass cut and to stay ahead of the weeds. However, homeowners in The Villages with Florida Friendly Landscaping can find it especially difficult at this time of year.
Read more

Convicted child molester moves into assisted living facility in The Villages

News
A convicted child molester from Indiana has registered a permanent address at an assisted living facility in The Villages. 
Read more

Villager’s son wants judge yanked from case in legal fight over mask mandate

News
A Villager’s son stranded in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown wants a judge yanked from his case in a legal fight over a mask mandate for air travelers.
Read more

Villager who once considered convent views life from spiritual perspective

News
A Villager who once considered joining a convent has long viewed life from a spiritual perspective. Villages-News.com special correspondent John Prince has her story.
Read more

Chatham Recreation Center and pool to be closed for maintenance

News
The Chatham Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for upcoming maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth