Why are liberals so hateful?

To the Editor:

I read about the barbecue that was being held by the Sumter County Executive Committee in The Villages-News.com and I thought it was a great idea honoring our First Responders who are heroes. They go into fires, they protect us from thieves and killers, they help us when we have heart attacks and medical emergencies. But apparently the majority of the people making comments did not think so. They take a good cause and make it political.

They attacked the speakers who in this great country have the right to speak wherever they want and about what they want. They attacked Trump who is not even going to be here. They attacked the sponsors and threatened to boycott them. Why? Because they were sponsoring heroes? They attacked Fox News because the speakers are affiliated with them. They attacked all the Conservatives who were honoring these heroes. I wonder if the Conservatives would profess such hate if the Liberals honored First Responders or some other local heroes. I doubt it. They would be thankful someone honored those heroes.

Ed Sullivan

Village of Bonita