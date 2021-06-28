Donating blood best gift we can give at a time of tragedy

There are times we look at something as horrific of the collapse of a high-rise condominium building in South Florida, and we fell powerless.

What can we do to help those so desperately in need?

OneBlood, the blood center serving Florida and much of the Southeastern United States, responded immediately to the tragic building collapse in Surfside and rushed additional blood to area hospitals treating the injured.

The unthinkable situation unfolding in South Florida is a tragic reminder of why a ready blood supply is vital for our communities at all times.

Blood donations are needed every day and OneBlood encourages people to make blood donation a habit and donate every time you are eligible. To find a donor center or blood drive near you visit oneblood.org.

Sometimes the simplest thing we can do to help, is to roll up our sleeve. But don’t wait for tragedy to strike.