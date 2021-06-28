88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 28, 2021
type here...

Donating blood best gift we can give at a time of tragedy

By Villages-News Editorial

There are times we look at something as horrific of the collapse of a high-rise condominium building in South Florida, and we fell powerless.

What can we do to help those so desperately in need?

OneBlood, the blood center serving Florida and much of the Southeastern United States, responded immediately to the tragic building collapse in Surfside and rushed additional blood to area hospitals treating the injured.

The unthinkable situation unfolding in South Florida is a tragic reminder of why a ready blood supply is vital for our communities at all times.

Blood donations are needed every day and OneBlood encourages people to make blood donation a habit and donate every time you are eligible. To find a donor center or blood drive near you visit oneblood.org.

Sometimes the simplest thing we can do to help, is to roll up our sleeve. But don’t wait for tragedy to strike.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter EMS reorganization

A Villager who is a nationally registered paramedic, offers his viewpoint on the Sumter County ambulance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrong on mask policy

A reader writes that he believes U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is wrong when it comes to a mask requirement for public transportation. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Why are liberals so hateful?

A Village of Bonita resident, in a Letter to the Editor, can’t understand why liberals took a positive situation and twisted it around.

Hoping for a trip south of the border

A Village of Palo Alto resident had a little vacation planned south of the border. But then the U.S. government got involved. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Derek Chauvin is a murderer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident doesn’t hold back on his feelings about the former police officer sentenced in the death of George Floyd.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos