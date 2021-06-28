Ida Geraldine Rittberg, “Geri”, passed away in her home in The Villages, Florida on June 27, 2021 at the age of 87 years old.

Geri was born on May 16, 1934 in Bronx, NY. She lived in New York until she was 34 years old and then moved to Newark, Delaware until she was 70. She lived in the Villages for her final 17 years of life. Geri had a servant’s heart and always put others before her own needs. She was a volunteer at Temple Beth El in Newark, DE where she ran the Bingo twice a week for many years. Her tuna fish and egg salad sandwiches that she made for Bingo were known as the best in town. She participated in the Fresh Air Fund in NYC in which she was a volunteer host family for many children. She worked as a crossing guard for 21 years in Delaware where she was loved by many children and known as “Crossing Guard Geri”. She participated in the Safety Town program focusing on educating children on safety and skills. She had a lot of gumption and used that spirit and energy towards every task in life. She was loved by all and will be missed by many. Geri loved her family, especially her grandchildren, going on cruises, shopping, and all of her wonderful friends.

Preceded in death by her brother Jack Rittberg, Geri is survived by her childhood sweetheart and spouse of 66 years Sam Rittberg; son Eric Rittberg and his wife Xiaoyan Li; daughter Wendy Haywood and her husband Micah and their children Anna and Rebecca, son Alex Rittberg and his wife Nora and their children Joan and Holly; daughter Pam Rentz and her husband Mitch and children Madi, Zach, Sofia, and Mitchell; brother Larry Turk and his wife Esther.

Funeral service will be held in Oxford, FL on Wednesday June 30th at 10 AM in the morning with Rabbi Sonnenstein of Temple Shalom of Central Florida officiating. Burial will follow at National Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. The service will also be online and a zoom link will follow.

Memorial contributions can be made to the general fund of Temple Shalom of Central Florida, 13563 County Road 101 Oxford, FL 34484.