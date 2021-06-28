90.3 F
The Villages
Monday, June 28, 2021
Jackie Ray Upchurch

By Staff Report

Jackie Ray Upchurch
Jackie Ray Upchurch

Jackie Ray Upchurch, age 81, of Summerfield, FL passed away June 15, 2021.

Jack was born June 12, 1940, in Farmer High, GA to George Willis Upchurch and Dorothy Marie Smith Upchurch.  He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelors Degree in Business.

Jack was a kind, loving husband, and married Nina Gutkencht in 1984. Jack loved boating, flying airplanes and enjoyed stock market investments.  He was retired from the aerospace industry where he worked on the Saturn V and the Apollo 11, he also worked for the Boeing Corporation, and his owned business.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, and is survived by his loving wife of 37 wonderful years, Nina Upchurch, daughter Margaret Sanders, stepsons Robert Register and Charlie Register, a sister Dianne James, a few grandchildren, and greatgrandchildren and his best friend of 65 years Johnny Walker.Memorial Donations may be made to the Cancer Society.

