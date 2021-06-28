PepperTree Apartments man claims shotgun threat was part of online hoax

A Wildwood man arrested in an alleged shotgun threat claimed the entire incident was part of an online hoax.

Ricardo Garcia, 38, is facing charges of using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and criminal attempt to solicit conspiracy following his arrest Friday at the PepperTree Apartments in Wildwood.

Officers responded early that morning to investigate a claim that a subject was holding six hostages and had already killed his mother, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The caller claimed he wanted $30,000.

When Wildwood police and Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, Garcia exited the building, holding a shotgun. He initially held onto the weapon, even after he was ordered to place it on the ground. No hostages were found in the building.

Garcia, who appeared to have been drinking, told officers they had been “trolled.” He said he had been using Disco Chat and someone else using the video chat service called the dispatch center at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Garcia said he was aware of what was happening and that he had the chance to end it, but did not do so.

While he was talking to officers, Garcia “continued to smile and laugh towards the situation as if it was funny,” the report said.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,500 bond.