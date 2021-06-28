Resident reports lightning damage in Village of Gilchrist

A resident has reported that lightning struck a flag pole in the Village of Gilchrist and then proceeded to take out a water main.

Jerry Byers who lives in the 1400 bock of Olustee Place said the strike occurred when the bolt hit a flag pole at a neighbor’s home at the corner of Olustee Place and Teaberry Lane, not far from the Bradenton Recreation Center.

Thankfully, there was no damage to the house or its contents, Byers said.

However, the lightning strike caused a water main break.

“Crews had to be called in to repair the water main and put some dirt over it, but there is still a big hole in his yard that is taped off around it,” Byers said.

It’s been a harrowing month for some homeowners due to lightning strikes in The Villages:

• Last week, a mid-day lightning strike sparked an attic fire in the Village of LaBelle North.

• On June 14, it was near miracle that a lightning strike did not implode an entire home in the Village of Monarch Grove.