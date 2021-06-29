86.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
By Staff Report

Catherine Manaskie Mattison, age 94 of The Villages, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

Catherine was born in 1927 in Brooklyn and raised her family for many years in Bellmore, New York. She enjoyed summers in their Poconos vacation home with her first husband of more than 40 years, George W. Manaskie until moving permanently to The Villages as early settlers in 1990 when George retired from the US Postal Service. A true city girl, Catherine first learned to drive on a golf cart in The Villages and continued driving it until her move to Elan Buena Vista Senior Living in 2019.

Catherine was an avid square dancer and she out danced two partners, George and then Marvin Mattison, her second husband of more than 20 years until 2014. A devout Catholic, Catherine was an active member of Saint Timothy Roman Catholic Church, as a Lay Eucharistic minister delivering communion to the sick and as a member of the choir. She could be found almost every morning at the Chula Vista Rec Center for water exercise up until her 92nd birthday.

She is survived by her children Kathleen and Bill Buckley of The Villages, FL; Captain George E. and Susan Manaskie, USN (Ret) of Sandy Springs, GA; and Jim and Wendy Manaskie of Bridgewater, NJ. In an interesting twist of fate, Kathleen and Bill moved into their new home in The Village of Saint Catherine the day before Catherine’s death. Catherine also had five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

A mass of Christian burial is planned for 8:30 AM at Saint Timothy’s on Wednesday July 7, 2021, followed by internment alongside George at Florida National Cemetery at 12:30 PM.

