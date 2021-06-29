81.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
District Office releases information on garbage pickup for July 4 holiday

By Staff Report

The District Office has released information about garbage pickup for the July holiday weekend in The Villages.

Village Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

There are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including Community Development District 11 in Fruitland Park), there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

