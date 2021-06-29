86.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
type here...

Guest IDs and other services will be available over July 4 holiday in The Villages

By Staff Report

Guest ID cards, trail fees and activity registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Complexes from 8:30 a.m. until noon Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.
Residents should  always carry their original Villages ID and be sure to tell their guests to always carry their valid photo ID showing their home address and Guest ID card when they are using a Villages recreation facility, even when accompanied by a resident. If they are under 19 years of age, they must be accompanied by a Villages resident or a Villages guest 19 or over with a valid Guest ID card and photo ID when they are using a Villages recreation facility.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

In a Letter to the Editor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott argues that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

What is Critical Race Theory?

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some insight into the controversial topic of Critical Race Theory. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Driving through the Georgia countryside

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident recalls a scenic drive through Georgia when he worked as a technician for the FAA.

What if Donald Trump went to the border?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what would happen if Donald Trump went to the border to welcome new arrivals.

Sumter EMS reorganization

A Villager who is a nationally registered paramedic, offers his viewpoint on the Sumter County ambulance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos