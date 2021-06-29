Kathleen A. Benjamin of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday June 27, 2021. Kathy was 73 years old. She was born in Providence, RI

Kathy is survived by her loving family, brothers: Richard and his wife Gail, Ken Benjamin and his two children Jennifer and Derek. Her niece, Anne and her husband Ken DaSilva. Nephews Michael and his wife Lois and their children Shane and Cameron.

Kathy had a BS Degree from Northeastern University, MA and retired as Director of Health Information Services in MA.

Kathy lived nearly 8 fun years in The Villages. She loved to Line Dance 5 to 6 days per week. Her other activities were scheduled around line dancing. Kathy also played MahJongg, Bucci Golf and cards weekly, with her dear friends. Kathy also volunteered at The Villages Hospital Auxiliary for 4 years (600) hours. She will be missed by many.

Donations may be made in her name to the Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL.