86.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
type here...

Kathleen A. Benjamin

By Staff Report

Kathleen A. Benjamin
Kathleen A. Benjamin

Kathleen A. Benjamin of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on Sunday June 27, 2021. Kathy was 73 years old. She was born in Providence, RI

Kathy is survived by her loving family, brothers: Richard and his wife Gail, Ken Benjamin and his two children Jennifer and Derek. Her niece, Anne and her husband Ken DaSilva. Nephews Michael and his wife Lois and their children Shane and Cameron.

Kathy had a BS Degree from Northeastern University, MA and retired as Director of Health Information Services in MA.

Kathy lived nearly 8 fun years in The Villages. She loved to Line Dance 5 to 6 days per week. Her other activities were scheduled around line dancing. Kathy also played MahJongg, Bucci Golf and cards weekly, with her dear friends. Kathy also volunteered at The Villages Hospital Auxiliary for 4 years (600) hours. She will be missed by many.

Donations may be made in her name to the Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What’s the reason for the heatwave in the Northwest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know the reason for the brutal heatwave in the Northwest.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

In a Letter to the Editor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott argues that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

What is Critical Race Theory?

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some insight into the controversial topic of Critical Race Theory. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Driving through the Georgia countryside

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident recalls a scenic drive through Georgia when he worked as a technician for the FAA.

What if Donald Trump went to the border?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what would happen if Donald Trump went to the border to welcome new arrivals.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos