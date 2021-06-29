81.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Man in borrowed car jailed after caught driving on license with multiple suspensions

By Meta Minton

Joseph Guivens
Joseph Guivens

A man in a borrowed car was jailed after he was caught driving on a license with multiple suspensions.

Joseph Guivens, 21, of Orlando, was driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra with a temporary tag at 3:52 a.m. Monday when he was pulled over in the Save-A-Lot parking lot because the vehicle had an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Guivens admitted the vehicle did not belong to him and tried to show the officer a picture on his phone, which he claimed was an image of his driver’s license.

However, a check revealed multiple suspensions of his license, many for unpaid traffic fines.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

