Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Monarch Grove DUI suspect arrested after hitting two parked SUVs at Brownwood

By Meta Minton

Marie Annette Belcher
A Village of Monarch Grove woman was arrested after hitting two parked SUVs near a restaurant at Brownwood.

Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. Monday to Meggison Road near Cody’s Original Roadhouse where a white Buick SUV crashed into a parked green SUV, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The force of the crash forced the parked SUV into a black SUV parked directly in front of it.

Marie Annette Belcher, 56, was still seated in the white Buick SUV when officers arrived on the scene. One of the owners of the parked SUVs hit by Belcher’s SUV asked police if she was going to be allowed to drive.

An officer noted that she had “bloodshot and watery eyes” and it appeared as if she had been drinking. Belcher was asked to step out of her vehicle and she was “unstable when walking.” She also used the officer’s patrol car “to support and steady herself.”

Belcher had to be told multiple times to stay near the officer’s patrol car. She “even began dancing for a short time,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. At one point she told an officer to “go ahead” and arrest her.

She then taunted an officer and dared the officer to “sue me.”

Belcher refused to submit to a breath test. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.

