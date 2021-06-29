81.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
type here...

SUV involved in rollover crash near entrance to Mallory Country Club

By Meta Minton

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a rollover accident which occurred Tuesday evening in The Villages.

The driver of an SUV was northbound on Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle when the single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:39 p.m. near the entrance to Mallory Country Club, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Featured image 3
This SUV was involved in a rollover accident Tuesday evening near the entrance to Mallory Country Club..

The driver of the SUV apparently struck a curb and the vehicle rolled over.

The vehicle’s airbag deployed. The condition of the driver and details of the accident were not immediately available.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Trump could be stoned if he went to the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a previous letter writer who mused about a possible trip to the border by former President Trump.

What’s the reason for the heatwave in the Northwest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know the reason for the brutal heatwave in the Northwest.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

In a Letter to the Editor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott argues that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

What is Critical Race Theory?

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some insight into the controversial topic of Critical Race Theory. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Driving through the Georgia countryside

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident recalls a scenic drive through Georgia when he worked as a technician for the FAA.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos