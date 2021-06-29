SUV involved in rollover crash near entrance to Mallory Country Club

The Florida Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a rollover accident which occurred Tuesday evening in The Villages.

The driver of an SUV was northbound on Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle when the single-vehicle crash occurred at 5:39 p.m. near the entrance to Mallory Country Club, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the SUV apparently struck a curb and the vehicle rolled over.

The vehicle’s airbag deployed. The condition of the driver and details of the accident were not immediately available.