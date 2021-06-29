Trump could be stoned if he went to the border

To the Editor:

Trump would have to be taken to the border because he would never find it. If any of the families he separated from their children are still there they would probably stone him. He would then tell many people who don’t speak English and don’t vote here how the election was stolen from him and he will be back in office in August.He would top it off by saying all that cross the border illegally would be shot and if he finished his wall there would be no problem.

Vincent Pizzo

Village of Winifred