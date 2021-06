To the Editor:

It’s been reported that the Northwest Heat wave is a 1,000-year event.

I would like to know from our residence meteorologist the reason for this extreme weather condition. According to his previous reports none of this is the result of human activity. So what is the reason for the Northwest heat wave and why is a good portion of the west on fire and water is disappearing. What is his scientific explanation?

Keith Hohimer

Village of Osceola Hills