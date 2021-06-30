82.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
By Staff Report

Alvin VanWart, 89, of The Villages passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021.

Alvin was born September 19, 1931 in Julesburg, Colorado and grew up in North Platte, Nebraska. After High School graduation in 1951, he joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War in the K-9 Corps. Upon leaving the military he returned to Nebraska where he met and married Norita in 1959. Alvin was employed by the Union Pacific Railroad for 34 years. During his free time he umpired women’s and men’s softball games, little league games as well as being an avid fisherman and hunter. Upon retirement from the railroad he joined the Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard, reaching the rank of Captain, officiating at several hundred funeral ceremonies. Alvin and Norita enjoyed traveling often to Hawaii, Mexico, land/sea cruises to Alaska and other areas. Loving the warmer climate, they wintered for 12 years in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas. In 2007 Alvin and Norita settled permanently in The Villages to be near family. They spent much time enjoying watching their grandchildren participate in The Villages Charter Schools sports programs.

Alvin is survived by his wife of 62 years Nortia, son, Kevin (Robin) and grandchildren, Jacob (Emily), Joseph, Rachel and Rebecca, as well as his sister Rosezetta Rickson of North Platte, Nebraska. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

