Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Habitual traffic offender arrested at mini-mart after officer notices cracked windshield

By Meta Minton

Sajacous Smith

A habitual traffic offender was arrested at a mini-mart in Wildwood after a police officer noticed his vehicle’s cracked windshield.

Sajacous Dante Smith, 23, of Wildwood, was driving a white Toyota Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of County Road 44A and U.S. 301 when the officer spotted the damaged windshield, according to arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated at Kamal’s Mini Mart on Kilgore Street.

A check revealed that Smith’s driver’s license was revoked on Jan. 25 and he has three previous convictions for driving while license suspended.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

He was also given a verbal warning about the cracked windshield.

