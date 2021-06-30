Jerry D. Farmer, 80, of Wildwood, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Jerry was born in Wicksburg, AL on March 23, 1941 the son of Jewel (Cauley) and Willie Guy Farmer. Jerry was a retired Butcher from Food Lion and also was a Truck driver with Cemex, a Wildwood Cement Company.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Farmer and is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Joseph)Bennett of Wildwood, and Jennifer Cummings of Honolulu; son, Thomas Prosser of Apopka; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 5 – 7:00 pm at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home, Wildwood, FL. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 1, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wildwood, FL at 10:00 am.