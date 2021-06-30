80.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
type here...

Jerry D. Farmer

By Staff Report

Jerry D. Farmer
Jerry D. Farmer

Jerry D. Farmer, 80, of Wildwood, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Jerry was born in Wicksburg, AL on March 23, 1941 the son of Jewel (Cauley) and Willie Guy Farmer. Jerry was a retired Butcher from Food Lion and also was a Truck driver with Cemex, a Wildwood Cement Company.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Farmer and is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Joseph)Bennett of Wildwood, and Jennifer Cummings of Honolulu; son, Thomas Prosser of Apopka; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 5 – 7:00 pm at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home, Wildwood, FL. A Graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 1, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wildwood, FL at 10:00 am.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Two women are dead and the two men walk

A Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know how the prosecutor’s office has allowed two men to walk free after leaving dead women in their wake. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Climate change fuels Central American migration

A loyal reader from Wisconsin, writing in a Letter to the Editor, points to leaders in the United States who have warned climate change is fueling Central American migration.

Trump could be stoned if he went to the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a previous letter writer who mused about a possible trip to the border by former President Trump.

What’s the reason for the heatwave in the Northwest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know the reason for the brutal heatwave in the Northwest.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

In a Letter to the Editor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott argues that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos