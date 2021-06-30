80.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Peter Angelo Terranova

By Staff Report

Peter “Pete” Angelo Terranova, 84, of The Villages, Florida, went to his heavenly home, Monday, June 28th, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.

Pete touched so many of the lives around him with his generosity, story telling, humor, and love. Pete was born December 8, 1936, in Wilmington, Delaware, to Tony and Jennie (Lovegrove) Terranova. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Mary H. Terranova; six adoring children, Toni Roach, Debra Quick (Kenneth), Cindy Burkett (Robert), Peter Terranova, Jr. (Clara), David Matcovich (Susan), and John Terranova (Vicki); eleven grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Pete attended Valley Forge Military Academy and graduated from Barry University with a degree in business. He worked as an electrical supervisor for many years and retired from the Miami-Dade County school system. Pete enjoyed many interests including flying, traveling, fishing, hunting, golfing, cooking, music, movies, leather work, and family.

A funeral Mass will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 6th, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 5323 E County Road 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. Father John McCracken will be officiating. Friends may call from 1:15pm to 1:45pm with a Mass to follow. Friends and family are welcome to gather immediately following the Mass at Colony Cottage Recreation Center, 510 Colony Boulevard, The Villages. Flowers may be sent to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

