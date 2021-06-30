Teen injured when golf cart overturns during rainstorm in The Villages

A 13-year-old suffered cuts and scrapes when a golf cart overturned during a rainstorm Wednesday afternoon in The Villages.

The teen was riding as a passenger in the golf cart with a woman driver at 2:35 p.m., according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The golf cart had been northbound on the multi-modal path along Morse Boulevard at Odell Circle when the woman lost control of the golf cart and it landed on its side. The pavement of the path was wet due to rainy conditions.

The teen was injured, but opted to seek medical attention elsewhere. The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter EMS were both at the scene and evaluated the teen, as well as the female driver, who was not injured.

There were not citations issued.