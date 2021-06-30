Villager has little memory of what happened in rollover crash near Mallory

A Villager has little memory of what happened in a rollover crash Tuesday evening near the entrance to Mallory Country Club.

The 67-year-old Village of Amelia man was driving a 2020 Lincoln Corsair sport utility vehicle at about 6 p.m. heading south on Morse Boulevard and negotiating a sharp left curve at the roundabout at Odell Circle when the SUV’s right front tire hit a concrete curbin the roundabout, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He lost control of the vehicle and it struck a tree in the center median of Odell Circle and the vehicle overturned.

The Villager told an investigator with FHP that “a vehicle pulled out in front of him,” the report said. It also said the Villager “did not recall anything further about the crash.”

He was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. He was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.