Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Villagers’ 59-year-old son with history of arrests back behind bars

By Meta Minton

David Robert MorganThe 59-year-old son of a couple in The Villages has been jailed without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

David Robert Mogran, who lives at 1905 Oviedo Court in the Village of Santo Domingo, was booked Tuesday night at the jail on a probation violation.

He has a history of arrests here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

In February 2020, Morgan was arrested after a woman told law enforcement that he called her a “bitch” as he punched her and held her down on a bed by her throat.

At the time of that arrest he had been free on bond in another case, related to an alleged theft at a restaurant in The Villages.

In that case in 2019, Morgan had been employed as a server at Red Lobster in The Villages, but quit his job and left with $179.85 that belonged to the restaurant, according to an arrest report. When interviewed by a deputy at his home, Morgan turned over the money. The Chicago native said he quit his job because the manager was being “disrespectful” to him.

His parents bought their home in The Villages in 1998.

