Water Oak man jailed after paying unwanted visit to woman’s home

A Water Oak man was jailed after paying an unwanted visit to a woman’s home, also located in the 55+ community in Lady Lake.

Michael Vern Marzolf, 58, of 136 Willow Way, was booked Sunday at the Lake County Jail on charges of trespassing and burglary.

The Pittsburgh, Pa. native was arrested after he showed up at the woman’s home on Palm Drive and was attempting to enter the residence, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He had been ordered by police the previous day not to return to the property.

A judge has ordered Mazolf not to have any contact with the woman.