Wildwood man arrested as result of 2020 special investigation into drug sale

A Wildwood man has been arrested as the result of a 2020 special investigation into the sale of methamphetamine.

Victor Adam Bentley, 27, was arrested Monday at his home at 702 Kilgore St. on charges of selling methamphetamine and using a two-way communication device to facility a felony.

The arrest comes after a Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Squad street level narcotics operation in Wildwood in which a confidential informant purchased $500 worth of methamphetamine from Bentley.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $35,000 bond.