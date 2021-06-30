80.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 30, 2021
type here...

Woman arrested after consuming milk, bread and yogurt at Walmart in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Megan Richards
Megan Richards

A woman was arrested after allegedly consuming milk, bread and yogurt at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Megan Leigh Richards, 39, entered the store with a male companion at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer saw Richards in the toy aisle, drinking milk and eating bread and yogurt taken from the store. She had not paid for the items.

Richards was arrested on a charge of theft. After she was taken into custody, it was discovered that she was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Two women are dead and the two men walk

A Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know how the prosecutor’s office has allowed two men to walk free after leaving dead women in their wake. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Climate change fuels Central American migration

A loyal reader from Wisconsin, writing in a Letter to the Editor, points to leaders in the United States who have warned climate change is fueling Central American migration.

Trump could be stoned if he went to the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a previous letter writer who mused about a possible trip to the border by former President Trump.

What’s the reason for the heatwave in the Northwest?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know the reason for the brutal heatwave in the Northwest.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

In a Letter to the Editor, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott argues that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell owes answers on inflation to American people

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos