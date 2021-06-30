Woman arrested after consuming milk, bread and yogurt at Walmart in The Villages

A woman was arrested after allegedly consuming milk, bread and yogurt at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Megan Leigh Richards, 39, entered the store with a male companion at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer saw Richards in the toy aisle, drinking milk and eating bread and yogurt taken from the store. She had not paid for the items.

Richards was arrested on a charge of theft. After she was taken into custody, it was discovered that she was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.