Thursday, July 1, 2021
Guest ID and trail fee services will be available over Independence Day holiday

By Staff Report

Guest ID cards, trail fees and activity registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades Regional Recreation Complexes from 8:30 a.m. until noon Sunday, July 4 and Monday, July 5.
Residents should  always carry their original Villages ID and be sure to tell their guests to always carry their valid photo ID showing their home address and Guest ID card when they are using a Villages recreation facility, even when accompanied by a resident. If they are under 19 years of age, they must be accompanied by a Villages resident or a Villages guest 19 or over with a valid Guest ID card and photo ID when they are using a Villages recreation facility.

