84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...

Orville Eugene Jones

By Staff Report

Orville Eugene Jones
Orville Eugene Jones

Orville Eugene (Gene) Jones, 83, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on June 25, 2021 after a long battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on November 8, 1938 and was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Floy (Curtis) Jones, half-brother Harley Crowder and half-sister Faye Harthum. Gene is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Ginny) of 46 years and two daughters, Susy (husband David) Fogle of Rockport, TX and Jacqueline Seddon of Houston, TX. He was the proud grandfather of 5 grandsons and 7 great grandchildren.

Gene served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 11 years and enjoyed a career with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines for 29 years. He was a graduate of Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. Gene and Ginny moved to The Villages from Punta Gorda, FL in 2012. He was a member of the Red Sox Nation and enjoyed many of their activities. He also enjoyed cooking, boating, fishing, golf, and travelling.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Gate attendant grateful to residents

A gate attendant who worked the El Cortez gate in The Villages is grateful for all of the support from residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Some people are filled with hatred for President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why some people are filled with such hatred for President Trump.

Two women are dead and the two men walk

A Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know how the prosecutor’s office has allowed two men to walk free after leaving dead women in their wake. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Climate change fuels Central American migration

A loyal reader from Wisconsin, writing in a Letter to the Editor, points to leaders in the United States who have warned climate change is fueling Central American migration.

Trump could be stoned if he went to the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a previous letter writer who mused about a possible trip to the border by former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos