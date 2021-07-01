Unlicensed driver on dirt bike arrested with methamphetamine

An unlicensed driver on a dirt bike was arrested with methamphetamine.

Ethan Tyler Curry, 20, of Lady Lake, was riding the youth-style gas-powered dirt bike at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Skyline Drive when he rolled through a three-way intersection behind the Microtel hotel without stopping, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The dirt bike also had no headlight or taillight and the officer observed in the arrest report that it was nighttime and it was raining.

Officers determined that Curry has never been issued a driver’s license. A search of a fanny pack he was carrying contained a glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine, a small digital scale and a glass vile containing .5 grams of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

Curry had been arrested in 2019 after he was caught after hours in a park in Sumter County.