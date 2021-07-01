84.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 1, 2021
type here...

Unlicensed driver on dirt bike arrested with methamphetamine

By Meta Minton

Ethan Curry
Ethan Curry

An unlicensed driver on a dirt bike was arrested with methamphetamine.

Ethan Tyler Curry, 20, of Lady Lake, was riding the youth-style gas-powered dirt bike at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Skyline Drive when he rolled through a three-way intersection behind the Microtel hotel without stopping, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The dirt bike also had no headlight or taillight and the officer observed in the arrest report that it was nighttime and it was raining.

Officers determined that Curry has never been issued a driver’s license. A search of a fanny pack he was carrying contained a glass pipe with the residue of methamphetamine, a small digital scale and a glass vile containing .5 grams of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.

Curry had been arrested in 2019 after he was caught after hours in a park in Sumter County.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Gate attendant grateful to residents

A gate attendant who worked the El Cortez gate in The Villages is grateful for all of the support from residents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Some people are filled with hatred for President Trump

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders why some people are filled with such hatred for President Trump.

Two women are dead and the two men walk

A Village of Osceola Hills resident would like to know how the prosecutor’s office has allowed two men to walk free after leaving dead women in their wake. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Climate change fuels Central American migration

A loyal reader from Wisconsin, writing in a Letter to the Editor, points to leaders in the United States who have warned climate change is fueling Central American migration.

Trump could be stoned if he went to the border

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident responds to a previous letter writer who mused about a possible trip to the border by former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos