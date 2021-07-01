Villager with medical scare in disbelief at long wait for ambulance

A Villager who suffered a medical scare while playing tennis was in disbelief at the long wait for an ambulance to transport her to a hospital.

Villager Debbie Reyna was playing tennis at the Bridgeport Recreation Center when her heart started racing.

“I have a watch that monitors the heart rate. It got to over 207. I have had the racing before many times, but am usually able to control it,” she said.

Her hands started getting numb. She called 911.

The Village Public Safety Department arrived promptly on the scene.

“They couldn’t have been nicer,” Reyna said.

They performed an EKG and it was normal. They monitored her blood pressure and heart rate.

Then she learned that a Sumter EMS ambulance would be coming from Bushnell to transport her to a hospital.

She could not believe it. It was at least a 35-minute wait.

“It ended up that I had called my husband as well and it was faster to have him drive me somewhere than wait for an ambulance. That is a horrible and frightening thought. If I had been having a heart attack that I would have had to lay there for 30 minutes and hope I didn’t die?” she asked.

Reyna said she has been following the story of long wait times for ambulances and the current crisis in Sumter County which has necessitated the formation of an ad hoc committee to look at potential solutions.

Like so many other residents, she knows it is a complicated situation.

“One thing I do know is that I have had great experiences and feedback from family about the firefighters here. I am hoping that even if we have to have an increase in taxes to accomplish this, that they manage to bring the ambulance care to the fire department. I cannot imagine any scenario where someone is in a life or death situation and they can’t get an ambulance for 30 minutes,” Reyna said.

She notes that her situation was not life or death.

“But I think that people are hearing about this issue but not realizing how bad it really is. We support the firefighters taking over, more ambulances being purchased if necessary and more staff being hired and trained if that’s what it takes,” she said.