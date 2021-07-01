Villagers getting contacted with survey about Sumter County commissioners

Villagers are reportedly being contacted with a survey inquiring about the performance of Sumter County commissioners.

The survey is said to be conducted by McGuire Research Services Inc., a highly respected firm which uses “online, phone and peer to peer texting” to gather information for clients.

Those who have been contacted have indicated to Villages-News.com that the survey begins with questions about basic demographic information.

Then the survey asks where the respondents gets their news – Villages-News.com, The Villages Daily Sun, Facebook or Next Door. Then there is a question about UF Health.

After that, the questions zero in on the Sumter County Commission. Each Sumter County commissioner is named individually and the respondents are asked for their level of support for each commissioner, varying from “very favorable” to “not at all favorable.”

Who is paying for the survey remains a mystery. The one thing that is known is the services of the Fortune 500 company wouldn’t come cheap.

If you have been contacted about the survey and would like to share your experience with Villages-News.com, feel free to do so at [email protected]. Your confidentiality will be respected.