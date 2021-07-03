75.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 3, 2021
Humane Society seeks emergency foster homes as Hurricane Elsa nears

By Staff Report

The Humane Society SPCA has been closely tracking Hurricane Elsa as it continues toward Florida.
Her path, possible landfall location and strength are still unknown but the Humane Society is reminding pet owners to prepare now with a stocked supply kit of food, medications, water, vaccination records, toys and current ID on a collar tag and microchip.
“Based on the forecasted path and intensity of Elsa, our team will determine whether we stay at our shelter or evacuate the animals. If we need to evacuate, extra hands will be needed to help us prepare the evacuation site prior to Elsa’s arrival and then help in transferring the animals there to house them for 1-2 days,” the humane society said in a news release.
Anyone who is willing to become a temporary foster home to should email Kennel Manager Heather Irwin, immediately at [email protected]
or call the office at (352) 793-9117. Indicate whether you can foster a cat, kittens, a dog (S, M, L) or puppies. The humane society will provide all necessary supplies to foster families. Learn more at https://yhsspca.org/community

