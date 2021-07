To the Editor:

I really would love to get a Costco between the city of Ocala and Sumter County line. There is a lot of open land to build a Costco between exits 341 and 350 on the East side. It would serve well for Marion and Sumter counties.

Plus if we could get Kroger to start building their grocery stores in this area and down through The Villages area that would be the cherry on top. Keep in mind, 80 to 90 percent of us came from up north!

William Sattler

Summerfield