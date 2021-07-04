82.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 4, 2021
type here...

Popular singer entertains Filipino fans at Nancy Lopez Country Club

By Staff Report

Mark Raisch, the popular singer about town who sings at various Villages country clubs entertained his new Filipino fans at the Legacy Restaurant of the Nancy Lopez Country Club in The Villages.

Singer Mark Raisch recently entertained at Nancy Lopez Country Club
Singer Mark Raisch recently entertained at Nancy Lopez Country Club.

In attendance were his admiring fans shown in the picture.They were Amado and Ruby Chanco, Ramon and Ching Ramos, all from the Village of Briar Meadow; Tats and Terry Operchuck, Village of Pinellas; Armand and Flora Gonzales, Village of Hemingway; Drs. Ariston and Alice Sandoval, Village of Bonnybrook; Jimmy and Luvie Sanchez, Village of Caroline; Tita Dumagsa, Village of Fenney; and Mark Raisch, the singer.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Was it a crime at the U.S. Capitol?

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if it really was a crime what happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Costco and P. F. Chang’s

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some suggestions for locations for a Costco and P.F. Chang’s in The Villages.

Support ‘down-home’ family small business restaurant

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends area residents need to support small businesses. She has a suggestion where you can start.

A Costco in The Villages would save us from trips out of town

A Village of Woodbury resident contends that having a Costco in or near The Villages would save him, and many other residents, from taking trips out of town to visit the big discounter.

Perfect place for Trader Joe’s in The Villages

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor offers a suggestion for a location for a Trader Joe’s here in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos