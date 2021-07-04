Popular singer entertains Filipino fans at Nancy Lopez Country Club

Mark Raisch, the popular singer about town who sings at various Villages country clubs entertained his new Filipino fans at the Legacy Restaurant of the Nancy Lopez Country Club in The Villages.

In attendance were his admiring fans shown in the picture.They were Amado and Ruby Chanco, Ramon and Ching Ramos, all from the Village of Briar Meadow; Tats and Terry Operchuck, Village of Pinellas; Armand and Flora Gonzales, Village of Hemingway; Drs. Ariston and Alice Sandoval, Village of Bonnybrook; Jimmy and Luvie Sanchez, Village of Caroline; Tita Dumagsa, Village of Fenney; and Mark Raisch, the singer.