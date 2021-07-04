82.5 F
Sunday, July 4, 2021
Stonecrester’s mental status will be subject of court hearing

By Meta Minton

Valerie Jo Marra

A Stonecrester’s mental status will be the subject of a court hearing later this month.

Valerie Jo Marra, 59, who lives at 11715SE 17th Loop at the gated community in Summerfield, has a competency review hearing set for July 15 in Lake County Court. A psychological evaluation was completed in June, according to court records. She is being held without bond at the Lake County Jail

In 2020, after attempting to steal multiple packs of bacon and beef jerky from the Publix grocery store in Eustis.

In 2016, Marra was arrested after illegally entering a man’s vehicle while it was parked at a Darrell’s Diner in Summerfield.

