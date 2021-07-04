Village of Monarch Grove woman jailed without bond after picked up on warrant

A Village of Monarch Grove woman was jailed without bond after she was picked up on a warrant.

Donna Mae Dixon, 65, was booked at 11:38 p.m. Friday at the Sumter County Detention after she was picked up on the warrant by the Wildwood Police Department. A hold has been put on her release by Broward County.

The Dearborn, Mich. native had been arrested in 2001 on a felony charge of possession of cocaine in Pompano Beach. Court records indicate the case was never disposed and a warrant had been issued for her arrest.