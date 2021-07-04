Villager sentenced in battle with wife over their cats

A Villager has been sentenced in the wake of a physical altercation with his wife during a battle over their cats.

George Redford Tester, 76, of the Village of Poinciana, was sentenced last week in Sumter County Court to one year of probation after pleading no contest to two charges of domestic battery.

Tester’s wife told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on March 2 that he had put his hands on her neck to strangle her and used a pillow to prevent her from breathing, according to an arrest report. She said she had been seated on the couch when she and Tester began arguing over their cats. She said she had called the cats “jerks,” but said Tester “misheard” her and thought she had called him a jerk. The Fresno, Calif. native “grabbed a small round pillow from the couch and placed it over her face impeding her normal breathing.”

About a half hour later, the cats knocked over their water dish. The woman attempted to clean it up, when Tester came up behind her and attempted to strangle her. She was able to free herself from his grip by ducking down. When she stood back up, he hit her in the back of the head.

Tester told deputies that he and his wife had been arguing for “quite a while.” He confirmed that when the woman called the cats “jerks,” he thought she was referring to him.