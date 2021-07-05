Charge filed in Rogue Nation incident at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake

A formal charge has been filed in a Rogue Nation incident at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

Shawn Berry, 55, of Belleview, last week in Lake County Court was formally charged with trespassing at a public school. He remains free on $1,000 bond.

Berry was arrested May 17 after showing up at the school on Rolling Acres Road wearing a reflective safety vest and with his cellphone on a tripod. He was recording the dismissal of the students, the school’s principal told police. Berry was mimicking the actions of 63-year-old James Frederick Lewis of The Villages who was arrested the previous week at the same elementary school. Both men were reportedly there to video their interactions with police and post their videos on the Rogue Nation website. Berry’s tripod, a microphone and cellphone were taken as evidence, the report said.

Tactics of Rogue Nation are forcing Lady Lake officials to build a fence to protect the town’s employees.

Mayor Ruth Kussard last month called for the fence to be constructed in the employee parking lot behind the Lady Lake Police Department on Fennell Boulevard. She said the stepped-up security is necessary because of the unrelenting pressure from the Rogue Nation, whose members have harassed town employees who are walking to and from their cars when arriving for work or heading home, the mayor said.

“It’s getting worse,” said Deputy Chief Jason Brough.