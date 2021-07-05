90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 5, 2021
type here...

Charge filed in Rogue Nation incident at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

Shawn Michael Berry
Shawn Michael Berry

A formal charge has been filed in a Rogue Nation incident at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake.

Shawn Berry, 55, of Belleview, last week in Lake County Court was formally charged with trespassing at a public school. He remains free on $1,000 bond.

Berry was arrested May 17 after showing up at the school on Rolling Acres Road wearing a reflective safety vest and with his cellphone on a tripod. He was recording the dismissal of the students, the school’s principal told police. Berry was mimicking the actions of 63-year-old James Frederick Lewis of The Villages who was arrested the previous week at the same elementary school. Both men were reportedly there to video their interactions with police and post their videos on the Rogue Nation website. Berry’s tripod, a microphone and cellphone were taken as evidence, the report said.

Tactics of Rogue Nation are forcing Lady Lake officials to build a fence to protect the town’s employees.

Mayor Ruth Kussard last month called for the fence to be constructed in the employee parking lot behind the Lady Lake Police Department on Fennell Boulevard. She said the stepped-up security is necessary because of the unrelenting pressure from the Rogue Nation, whose members have harassed town employees who are walking to and from their cars when arriving for work or heading home, the mayor said.

“It’s getting worse,” said Deputy Chief Jason Brough.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Renter upset about fireworks in The Villages

A renter has something to say about fireworks in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Can’t we be nice to each other?

A Village of Sanibel resident asks, “Can’t we be nice to each other?” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Was it a crime at the U.S. Capitol?

A Village of Hemingway resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if it really was a crime what happened Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Costco and P. F. Chang’s

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some suggestions for locations for a Costco and P.F. Chang’s in The Villages.

Support ‘down-home’ family small business restaurant

A Village of Rio Ranchero resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends area residents need to support small businesses. She has a suggestion where you can start.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos